Transcat, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) disclosed their financial outcomes for the fiscal year 2025 third quarter that concluded on December 28, 2024, in a press release issued on January 27, 2025. The company shared this information via a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get alerts:

The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K, provided a detailed account of the financial performance during the period in question. Additionally, Transcat, Inc. informed stakeholders that they had uploaded presentation slides to the Investor Relations segment of their website. These slides would accompany the earnings conference call and webcast scheduled for January 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation slides were attached as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K.

It is significant to note that the data disclosed under Item 2.02, comprising Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, is not classified as “filed” for requirements of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, this information is not subject to liabilities under that section nor is it integrated by reference into any filings of Transcat, Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Under Item 9.01 of the filing, the company listed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Transcat, Inc. Press Release dated January 27, 2025

– Exhibit 99.2: Slides for the January 28, 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The report was certified and signed off by Thomas L. Barbato, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, on behalf of Transcat, Inc. The document was duly authorized and dated January 28, 2025, complying with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Transcat’s 8K filing here.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also