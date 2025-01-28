Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.
TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. Transcat has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.71.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
