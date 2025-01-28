Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Transcat by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 34.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 61.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. Transcat has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

