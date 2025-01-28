TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 264,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 511,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.