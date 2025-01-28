TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE UL opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

