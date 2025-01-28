TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

