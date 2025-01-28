TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 125,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 67,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

