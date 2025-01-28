Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.27.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Dividend History for Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)

