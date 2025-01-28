Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. 2,751,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,457,307. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

