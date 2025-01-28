Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

