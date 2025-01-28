Unifi (UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $139,900.00 billion for the quarter. Unifi has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $147.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

