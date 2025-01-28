Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.5 %

BJ opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

