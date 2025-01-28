Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

