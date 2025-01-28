Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $1.78 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 18.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in YETI by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in YETI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 156,926 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $49.01.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

