Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases Shares of 17,654 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $207.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.