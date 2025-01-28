Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases Shares of 3,505 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $332.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 520.98% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

