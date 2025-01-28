Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $1.34 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PDD Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
