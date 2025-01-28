Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Craig V. Richardson Sells 6,495 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UNP traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,274. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day moving average of $239.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,826,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

