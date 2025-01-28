United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

