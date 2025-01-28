United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $932,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cintas by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 172,837 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $148.87 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

