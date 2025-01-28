United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $648,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Equinix
In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,549 shares of company stock worth $18,036,455. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Equinix Trading Down 4.3 %
EQIX opened at $900.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $944.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $883.61. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73.
Equinix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
