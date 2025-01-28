United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.