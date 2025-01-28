V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCHYF remained flat at $15.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. V Technology has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Get V Technology alerts:

About V Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.