V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCHYF remained flat at $15.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. V Technology has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $18.18.
About V Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.