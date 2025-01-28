Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

