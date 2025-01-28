Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 748,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 11.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 378,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 35,313 shares during the period. JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 266,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

