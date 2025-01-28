Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after acquiring an additional 305,019 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,427,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

