Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $412.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $317.59 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.