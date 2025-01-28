Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

