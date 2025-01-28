Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is VCI Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

VCI Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.8% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,781,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1522 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

