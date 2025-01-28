Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Level Financial Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.9% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
