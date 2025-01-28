Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Level Financial Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.9% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.