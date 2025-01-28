Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lowered by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VB opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.93 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.