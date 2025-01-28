Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $443.75 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.56 and its 200-day moving average is $528.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

