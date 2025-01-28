Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after purchasing an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $548.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.70. The company has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $443.75 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

