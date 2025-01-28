Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Eaton Cambridge Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 12.3% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.