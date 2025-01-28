Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $860,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 355,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

