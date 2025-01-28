Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LHM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,107,000 after buying an additional 125,360 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $297.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.43. The company has a market cap of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.