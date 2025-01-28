Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,395,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $297.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $239.86 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

