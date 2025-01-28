Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

