Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.