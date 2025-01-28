Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

