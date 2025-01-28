Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 775 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

