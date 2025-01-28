Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $201,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,185.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.56.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

