VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,671 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

VCI Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 453,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

