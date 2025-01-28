Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $23.08 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3,525.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 9.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

