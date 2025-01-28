Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Raises Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 603.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 572,308 shares during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP makes up 4.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

