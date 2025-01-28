Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499,676 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 0.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vale by 13.5% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vale by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

