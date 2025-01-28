Vert Asset Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 7.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.