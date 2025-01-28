Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $622.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $335.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

