Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,461,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivos Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of RDGL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.91. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
About Vivos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vivos
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.