Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,461,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.91. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

