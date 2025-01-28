Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 450,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 458,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The stock has a market cap of C$33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.
