VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 564.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 10,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,586. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

